Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Purdue Boilermakers

Nov 2, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters walks on the field during warm ups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) bounced back on Saturday night with a convincing win over Washington and now head back on the road for a date with the Purdue Boilermakers (1-8). Ryan Walters and company have been the worst team in the Big Ten by far Prior to Saturday afternoon clash in West Lafayette between the Nittany Lions and Boilermakers, Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Purdue.

Game/Broadcast Details:

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium (Official capacity of 61,441) Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Television: CBS - Brad Nessler (PxP), Gary Danielson (Color), Jenny Dell (Sidelines) Odds: Penn State opened as a 28.5-point favorite, over/under is 50.5 points.

Purdue's 2024 Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result Indiana State -34.5 (COV) 52 (UNDER) 49-0 Purdue Notre Dame +7.5 (DNC) 47 (OVER) 66-7 ND Oregon State +1.5 (DNC) 51 (OVER) 38-21 OSU Nebraska +10 (COV) 47 (UNDER) 28-10 NEB Wisconsin +11.5 (DNC) 44.5 (OVER) 52-6 WISC Illinois +22.5 (COV) 47.5 (OVER) 50-49 ILL Oregon +30 (DNC) 61 (UNDER) 35-0 ORE Northwestern -2.5 (DNC) 44.5 (OVER) 26-20 NW Ohio State +37.5 (DNC) 55 (UNDER) 45-0 OSU

Nightmare season in West Lafayette:

What can go wrong, has gone wrong for Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers this season. At 1-8, they are the worst team in the Big Ten, the lone school in the conference that is not 4-5 or better, and have a better winning percentage than just two teams across college football. Yes, it's been that bad in West Lafayette. Not only have the losses stacked up, but the Boilermakers haven't been competitive either, having six losses by two scores on more, including four losses by 35+. Three of those defeats came against teams currently ranked in the top ten, Oregon, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Those games have given the Boilermakers a scoring differential of -19.8, which is the worst by 12.1 points. Purdue's

Key Purdue stats and notes to know...

Offense sputtering through fall: The Boilermakers' have tried everything offensively this season. A change at offensive coordinator, Ryan Walters taking over play calling, changing quarterbacks, you name it. It has yet to pay off. Purdue has been shutout in two of its last three games (against Oregon and Ohio State) to drop to 18 points per game this season, which is last in the conference and 127th in the nation. An offense with no identity has Tom Allen's unit licking their chops and potentially marking a third blanking of the Boilermakers this fall.

Big Ten's worst defense: Not only has the offense been uninspiring, but the defense is statistically worse. The Boilermakers had the worst scoring defense in the conference last year and the same trend has continued in 2024. Purdue is surrendering 37.8 points per game, which is last in the Big Ten and 129th in the country, as well as just 0.4 points off a program-worst worst. Against top competition, Purdue has given up 146 points across three games. That number could reach 200+ after the Nittany Lions come to town this weekend.

Walters' seat continues to heat up: Despite being in just his second season at the helm, head coach Ryan Walters has found himself on the hot seat in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are 5-16 over the last two seasons, giving Walters the second-lowest winning percentage of any Purdue head coach with more than one season. There have been reports that Walters could return for a third season in 2025, but it is not a foregone conclusion, especially with how Purdue has regressed this fall.

Series history: