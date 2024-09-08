Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Bowling Green
Penn State Football earned their second win on Saturday as they went on to defeat Bowling Green down in State College by a final score of 34-27 inside of Beaver Stadium.
Happy Valley Insider has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Falcons.
If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website, breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.
QUARTERBACK
|Name
|SNAPS
|OFF GRADE
|PASS GRADE
|RUN GRADE
|
Drew Allar
|
59
|
75.1
|
76.2
|
61.2
|
Beau Pribula
|
7
|
71.4
|
59.2
|
67.8
|NAME
|SNAPS
|OFF GRADE
|RUN GRADE
|PASS GRADE
|PASS BLOCK
|
Nick Singleton
|
40
|
71.1
|
70.6
|
63.9
|
76.4
|
Kaytron Allen
|
31
|
65.5
|
69.2
|
38.1
|
49.9
|
Cam Wallace
|
1
|
60.0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
