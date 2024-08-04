PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State Football Position Previews: Quarterback

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

The 2024 football season is just around the corner for Penn State, 24 days exact, and with that Happy Valley Insider is set to begin our Penn State Football position previews starting with the Nittany Lions quarterback position.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

The Nittany Lions will return a trio of scholarship quarterbacks to the room in 2024 in starter Drew Allar, backup quarterback Beau Pribula, and rising redshirt freshman Jaxon Smolik. They also added a four-star quarterback prospect Ethan Grunkemeyer over the offseason.

Here's how the Nittany Lions quarterback room looks entering the fall and the projected depth chart.

PROJECTED STARTER(S)

The now junior quarterback out of Ohio is entering his second season as Penn State's starting quarterback. His first go-around as the program's signal-caller was, all things considered, a strong one. He completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions.

That being said, against some of Penn State's better competition, Allar struggled completing 38-of-65 passing attempts, combining for 271 total yards and two touchdowns in games against Michigan and Ohio State. In 2024, Allar will absolutely need better performances in the Nittany Lions' bigger matchups.

Despite his struggles, Allar is still considered one of the better quarterbacks in the country and a potential high draft pick in next spring's NFL Draft. There is certainly high hope in the program and around the program that new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will be able to fully unlock Allar and the skill set that made him one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle. time last season, playing in 11 of 13 games, completing 11-of-21 passing attempts for 149 yards and four touchdowns. He also has totaled 56 rushing attempts for 329 yards and six touchdowns.

PROJECTED BACKUP(S)

Pribula saw the field for the first time last season, playing in 11 of 13 games, completing 11-of-21 passing attempts for 149 yards and four touchdowns. He also has totaled 56 rushing attempts for 329 yards and six touchdowns.

Notably, when Pribula was on the field, the Nittany Lions offense was able to have success, the York, Pennsylvania natives dual-threat abilities bringing a different dynamic to the offense compared to that of Drew Allar, a more traditional, pro-style, pocket-passer quarterback. In 2024, it's expected that Pribula will have a role in the Nittany Lions' offense in 2024 though how Andy Kotelnicki will use the Nittany Lions' backup quarterback exactly is still up to the imagination.

DEPTH PIECES

Grunkemeyer is set to be the program's No. 3 quarterback entering the fall as Jaxon Smolik is currently out with an injury that will carry into the regular season. There is a ton of excitement about Grunkemeyer's potential future with the Nittany Lions but this fall, Grunkemeyer will be third in line at the quarterback spot. Following the 2024 season, Grunkemeyer will be in the conversation to be the Nittany Lions starting quarterback in 2025. This fall will be a big one for the Ohio native's development.

Smolik impressed Penn State's coaching staff in his first year on campus, unfortunately, the Iowa native suffered an injury this offseason. That injury is expected to cause the former three-star prospect to miss some time in the regular season though Penn State head coach James Franklin has said recently that the Nittany Lions expect Smolik back this fall.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1mb290YmFsbC1wb3NpdGlvbi1wcmV2aWV3 cy1xdWFydGVyYmFjayIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5 bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNp b24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lv bgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5q cyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAg fSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5 JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcGVubnN0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1mb290YmFsbC1wb3NpdGlvbi1wcmV2aWV3cy1xdWFy dGVyYmFjayZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc5JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==