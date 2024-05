To conclude our Penn State stock up/down series coming out of spring ball, we will take a look at Nittany Lion defenders with their stock trending down coming out of the spring. Due to the depth of the Penn State defense, some of these players having their stock trending down is not even their doing, as it is more due to other players taking a step forward this spring. Some of it is also due to a shift in base defensive setup/philosophy under new defensive coordinator Tom Allen.