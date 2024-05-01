With spring football in the rearview mirror for Penn State, things will settle down for a few weeks. At the end of the month, official visits and prospect camps will begin to kick into high gear as the summer arrives. Following official visits and prospect camps, there will be the slow month of July before fall camp kicks into gear in August.

Coming out of spring football every year some players have their stock trending up, while others will be trending down. We will look at three players on offense and defense for the Nittany Lions with stock trending up coming out of spring ball, as well as three who are trending down.

First up, are three players on Penn State's offense with their stock trending upward coming out of spring ball and entering the summer months.