Penn State had 16 drives that started in this zone which was 9% of their drives for the season. They averaged 39.1 yards per drive that started in this zone. The Nittany Lions scored a touchdown 25% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 18%.

PSU scored a FG 0% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 7%.

13% of the drives that started in this zone ended in a 3 and out. The NCAA average was 25%.

Penn State Punted 56% of the time. The NCAA average was 49%.

PSU had a turnover 13% of the time from this zone. The NCAA average was 11%

The Nittany Lions averaged 1.5 points per drive from this zone.