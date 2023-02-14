The first thing we'll look at is Field Zone Offensive Drive Breakdown. We'll look at each area of the field and show you how many drives started in that area, average yards per drive that started in that area, the percentage of time they scored from a drive that started in that area, 3 and outs, punts, and turnovers. Let's take a look.
Own Goal line to 10-yd line
Penn State had 16 drives that started in this zone which was 9% of their drives for the season. They averaged 39.1 yards per drive that started in this zone. The Nittany Lions scored a touchdown 25% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 18%.
PSU scored a FG 0% of the time when the drive started in this zone. The NCAA average was 7%.
13% of the drives that started in this zone ended in a 3 and out. The NCAA average was 25%.
Penn State Punted 56% of the time. The NCAA average was 49%.
PSU had a turnover 13% of the time from this zone. The NCAA average was 11%
The Nittany Lions averaged 1.5 points per drive from this zone.
