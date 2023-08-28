Happy Valley Insider

We continue our Penn State top 25 countdowns with one of the Nittany Lions' top players on the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

Projected to be Penn State's starting starting SAM linebacker, Jacobs enters the 2023 season as one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten and possibly the country. The Maryland has been discussed in NFL circles as high as a potential first round pick next year if his 2023 season goes well.

Alongside Abdul Carter and the likes of Kobe King, the Nittany Lions should have one of the best linebacker rooms in the country this fall.

Jacobs is coming off a 2022 season in which he recorded 52 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. He also had one interception, two pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mentions from both the Big Ten coaches and media.

Heading into the 2023 season, Jacbos has been named to the Butkus Award watchlist. The 6-foot-1

Jacobs is especially strong in coverage for the Nittany Lions and is a sound tackler as well, only missing four tackles last season. It goes without saying that Jacobs is expected to be a huge piece of the Nittany Lions' defensive success this fall.



