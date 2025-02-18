Penn State forward Puff Johnson out for remainder of season

While it has largely been expected that Johnson was going to miss the rest of the season for the Nittany Lions, it was never confirmed by Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades. Rhoades, like his football counterpart in James Franklin, prefers to keep injury issues quiet.

Penn State veteran forward Puff Johnson hasn't appeared in a game in over a month. His last appearance for the Nittany Lions came on January 15 against Michigan State, a game in which Johnson played just six minutes before leaving with a hand/wrist injury.

On Monday, Rhoades was asked about the availability of Johnson going forward. "Yes, you are correct on that," Rhoades said when asked if it was safe to assume that Johnson would be out for the remainder of the season.

SInce losing Johnson, Penn State has lost seven of eight games as the Nittany Lions have struggled in conference play mightily this season. The struggles were present before Johnson's injury as well as the Nittany Lions lost three straight conference games prior to their January 15 matchup against Michigan State.

The Moon Township, Pennsylvania native in 17 games this season averaged 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds this season. He was an efficient shooter from within the perimiter, shooting 68.5% and was strong at the free throw line as well, posting an 81.0% free throw shooting percentage.

The 2024-25 season was set to be Johnson's final collegiate season after transferring into the program with two years of eligibility after starting his career with the North Carolina Tar Heels.