After just one season with Penn State, freshman big man Kebba Njie has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today with three years of eligibility remaining.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as Njie played his high school ball out at La Lumiere in Indiana and was recruited by former PSU head coach / current Notre Dame HC Micah Shrewsberry during his time In State College.

This past season the 6-foot-10, 237-pound big man appeared in 37 total games (26 starts). He also had career averages of 3.4 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 0.5 assists per game and 0.5 blocks per game on 52.0% from the field.

The Centerville, Ohio native is the sixth player to enter the portal for the Nittany Lions this season, joining Jameel Brown, Evan Mahaffey, Daillon Johnson and Caleb Dorsey.