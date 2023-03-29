After just one season with Penn State, freshman guard Jameel Brown has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today with three years of eligibility remaining.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as Brown was originally recruited to Purdue by former head coach Micah Shrewsberry and then flipped to Penn State following Shrewsberry getting the job with the Nittany Lions.

Overall on the year, the 6-foot-4, 188-pound guard appeared in 14 total games. He also had career averages of 0.9 points per game, 1.0 rebounds per game and 0.2 assists per game on 18.8% from the field.

The Haverford School, Pennsylvania native is the fourth player to enter the portal for the Nittany Lions this season, joining Evan Mahaffey, Daillon Johnson and Caleb Dorsey.