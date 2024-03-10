Advertisement
Penn State hosts Maryland for Senior Night showdown

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

Penn State is set to close out the regular season on Sunday, hosting Maryland for a Senior Night showdown inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions will honor Ace Baldwin, Puff Johnson, Qudus Wahab, Leo O'Boyle, RayQuawndis Mitchell, Dan Conlan, and Andy Christos for the Senior Night celebration.

The Nittany Lions are 14-16 overall and 8-11 in conference play this season, dropping their last two on the road to Iowa and Minnesota. Maryland has also lost back-to-back games and four of its last five to fall to 15-15 overall and 7-12 in conference play. Penn State fell to Maryland in overtime back in December.

Mike Rhoades and company could clinch a bye in next week's Big Ten Tournament with a win and an Ohio State or Indiana loss.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: March 10th, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center -- State College, Pennsylvania

SPREAD: Penn State -1 / Over/Under: 141.5

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Maryland

75.6

PS/G

69.6

74.5

PA/G

65.0

44.3%

FG%

41.4%

33.6%

3P%

36.6%

73.8%

FT%

72.1%

34.4

REB/G

39.4

9.43

O-REB/G

11.9

1.13

AST/TO RATIO

0.92

70.4

TEMPO

65.4

1.120

OFF EFF

1.077

1.026

DEF EFF

0.936
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

82

92

68

96

84.5

Maryland

52

53

49

72

56.5

See the full rankings.

-- KenPom
-- NET
-- ESPN BPI
-- Haslam

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.2

2.4

5.9

G

D'Marco Dunn

7.0

1.9

0.7

F

Zach Hicks

8.1

3.9

1.0

F

Nick Kern

8.7

4.0

1.6

C

Qudus Wahab

9.5

7.5

0.5

Who is Maryland's projected starting five?

Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Jahmir Young

20.9

4.8

4.2

G

Jahari Long

4.6

1.1

1.4

F

Donta Scott

11.4

4.8

1.1

F

Jordan Geronimo

5.7

4.0

0.5

F

Julian Reese

13.9

9.7

1.2

Penn State vs Maryland Four Factors

TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.9%

15.7%

26.4%

34.4

Maryland

46.8%

17.4%

32.8%

41.6

