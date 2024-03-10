Penn State is set to close out the regular season on Sunday, hosting Maryland for a Senior Night showdown inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions will honor Ace Baldwin, Puff Johnson, Qudus Wahab, Leo O'Boyle, RayQuawndis Mitchell, Dan Conlan, and Andy Christos for the Senior Night celebration.

The Nittany Lions are 14-16 overall and 8-11 in conference play this season, dropping their last two on the road to Iowa and Minnesota. Maryland has also lost back-to-back games and four of its last five to fall to 15-15 overall and 7-12 in conference play. Penn State fell to Maryland in overtime back in December.

Mike Rhoades and company could clinch a bye in next week's Big Ten Tournament with a win and an Ohio State or Indiana loss.