The speedster has the capability to play either side of the ball for the Nittany Lions but will begin his career in Happy Valley on the defensive side of the ball as a cornerback. Tracy has been a prospect that Penn State has followed for quite some time. Currently completing a prep year at St. Thomas More, Tracy was originally a wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Long Island Luthern in Westbury, New York.

After camping and taking visits to Penn State, Rutgers, and others in the summer, St. Thomas More (CT) star athlete Zion Tracy announced his commitment to Penn State on Saturday night via Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete committed to the Nittany Lions over Rutgers and Syracuse among others.

However, after making the switch to defensive back, the Nittany Lions' interest in Tracy was elevated. Tracy earned a camp invite to Penn State's Elite Prospects Camp at the end of July and was one of the more impressive prospects in attendance.

Tracy showed off his elite speed, clocking a 4.35, 40-yard dash while also performing very well in one-on-one drills including against Penn State wide receiver commit Ejani Shakir. His performance at the camp impressed James Franklin and the rest of the Penn State staff enough to invite him to the Lasch Basch a day later.

Not too long after that camp performance and the Lacsh Bash, Penn State extended an offer to Tracy, though it was never publicized. Additionally, an official visit was scheduled shortly afterward for Tracy as well for the Nittany Lions home opener against Ohio on September 10. It was believed Tracy could potentially make a commitment either on that official visit or shortly afterward.

While he'll need to continue to develop at the cornerback position, Tracy's truly elite speed is undeniable. His 4.35, 40-yard dash would've been good enough for fourth-best among cornerbacks at this year's NFL combine.