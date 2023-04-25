With Roman Bravo-Young graduating, Nagao will slide into the lineup perfectly at the vacant 133-pound spot. Last season, he posted a record of 23-6, finished as a the Big Ten runner up and fifth overall at his weight class for the NCAA Tournament.

Penn State Wrestling has secured another transfer portal target, their third so far of the offseason as former Minnesota 133-pound wrestler Aaron Nagao on Tuesday afternoon.

Now that spot in the lineup seems pretty locked up, but others are still up for grabs as the roster has a lot of flexibility currently at 165, 174, 184, and the 197-pound weight classes for the 2023-24 season.

As Happy Valley Insider mentioned previously, there are some rumors of Aaron Brooks moving from 184 to 197 and newcomer Bernie Truax from Cal Poly could move down to 184 after previously wrestling at 197, but he was considered pretty light for that weight class last year and still managed to be an All-American. The move could be very beneficial to both wrestler.

Meanwhile star wrestlerCarter Starocci's future seems up in the air, as a recent social media post following the NCAA Tournament makes it seem that he is undecided between returning to State college, taking a redshirt to prepare for the Olympics or even moving on to fight MMA.

Still a lot of decision to made about the lineup going forward, but with the addition of Nagao, it's hard to argue that Penn State isn't once again the NCAA Tournament Team Title favorites heading into next season.