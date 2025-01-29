Penn State Vs. Ohio State: Preview, how to watch and more

Penn State Men's Basketball returns to Rec Hall to take on Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Nittany Lions are currently 13-8 and 3-7 in conference play. However, Penn State only has five wins against teams who are above .500 currently. Those wins being against UMBC, Purdue Fort-Wayne, Drexel, Northwestern, and Purdue. The Nittany Lions also are currently on a two-game losing streak and have lost six of their last seven matches. Ohio State stands at 12-8 and 4-5 in conference play. The Buckeyes are currently on a two-game win streak after defeating Purdue and Iowa. Before the win streak, the Buckeyes were on a three-game losing streak where every game ended within two points. Ohio State is also ranked No. 29 in the NET rankings while Penn State is No. 50. The Nittany Lions are looking to get back in the win column and earn their fourth consecutive win at Rec Hall dating back to 2015. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

STATS TO WATCH...

KEY MATCHUPS...

The leading scorer for Ohio State is 6'2" junior guard, Bruce Thornton, who is averaging 17.0 points per game. Thornton also leads the team with 4.2 assists per game and is 42.9% from three on 36-of-84 shooting. Thornton will likely get matched up with Ace Baldwin Jr.. The last time the two played was on January 20, 2024 and Thornton only scored three points. While Thornton only turns the ball over 1.7 times per game, Baldwin Jr. is earning 2.1 steals per game (T-3rd in Big Ten). Baldwin Jr. is also adding a team-best 14.3 points per game, a team-best 7.9 assists per game (2nd in Big Ten) and 2.8 rebounds per game. Ohio State also utilizes 6'6" sophomore forward, Devin Royal. The Ohio native is tallying 13.8 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, and 1.0 steals per game. Royal will likely be matched up with either Nick Kern Jr., Zach Hicks, or Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser. Kern Jr. is having a career-best season averaging, 13.0 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game. Kern Jr. is also shooting 60.1% from the field. Zach Hicks is second in the Big Ten in total three pointers made with 52. Hicks is also shooting 41.6% from three. All while adding, 11.7 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game, and 1.1 steals per game. Konan-Niederhäuser is adding 12.3 points per game, a team-best 6.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 blocks per game. Ohio State also tallies 35.3 rebounds per game and 11.5 turnovers per game. Penn State collects 35.1 rebounds per game and commits 12.0 turnovers per game.

HOW TO WATCH...

TV: Big Ten Network – Chris Vosters (pxp) & Donny Marshall (analyst) WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (13-8, 3-7) vs Ohio State Buckeyes (12-8, 4-5) WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Rec Hall, University Park, PA SPREAD: Penn State -2.5 WHITE OUT: Wear White

SERIES HISTORY....

The Ohio State Buckeyes have faced the Nittany Lions 54 times dating back to 1992. Ohio State currently leads the series 43-21 and is 20-14 away. However, Penn State beat the Buckeyes the last time the two met in State College 83-80 on December 9, 2023. The most recent bout though went to Ohio State when they defeated the Nittany Lions 79-67, in Columbus, OH on January 20, 2024.

RETURN TO THE REC

Penn State return to Rec Hall, the arena which the Penn State basketball programs called home until 1996. Currently the Penn State men's and women's gymnastics teams, men's and women's volleyball teams, and wrestling teams calle Rec Hall their home. In 1996 both the men's and women's basketball teams moved to the Bryce Jordan. Since then, the men's basketball team has returned to Rec Hall on what is now their fifth occasion. The first was Dec. 14, 2013 against Princeton (L, 79-81 OT), the second was Dec. 10, 2015 against Canisius (W, 81-67), the third was Dec. 12, 2015 against Louisiana Monroe (W, 54-50), and the fourth being on Feb. 21, 2024 against No. 12 Illinois (W, 90-89).

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....

Projected Starters Penn State Position Ohio State Ace Baldwin Jr. Guard Bruce Thornton Freddie Dilione V Guard Micah Parrish Zach Hicks Forward/Guard John Mobley Jr. Nick Kern Jr. Guard/Forward Devin Royal Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser Center/Forward Sean Stewart



