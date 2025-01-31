COACHSPEAK: Winslow Township HC Bill Belton talks DB commit Julian Peterson

Penn State Football landed their commitment for the 2026 class when Four-Star New Jersey defensive back Julian Peterson announced his decision to verbally commit to the program.
Happy Valley Insider decided to reach out to Winslow Township High School Head Coach Bill Belton to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Penn State is getting in Peterson.
HOW IS PETERSON ON THE FIELD?: "Julian is an elite athlete with an excellent combination of size and speed. He closes in on the ball carrier in a hurry and overall just loves the game of football."