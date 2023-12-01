After starting the Mike Rhoades era 4-0, the Penn State Nittany Lions have fallen on tough times of late. In the ESPN Events Invitational last week, Penn State dropped three in a row to Texas A&M, Butler and VCU. The trio of defeats all came by double-digits in the Florida roadtrip.

The Nittany Lions will look to bounce back in a home date against Bucknell on Saturday afternoon in the Bryce Jordan Center at 12:00 p.m. ET. Bucknell has also dropped three straight to St. Bonaventure, Marist and Princeton to fall to 2-7 on the season.

This will be the 8th meeting between the two Pennsylvania universities and the first since 2019. Penn State holds a 6-1 record over the Bison since the first meeting in 2004. The lone defeat came in 2013 despite three Nittany Lions scoring 17 or more points in the contest. After that loss, Penn State has won three straight in the series.