Penn State looks snap three-game losing streak against Bucknell on Saturday

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

After starting the Mike Rhoades era 4-0, the Penn State Nittany Lions have fallen on tough times of late. In the ESPN Events Invitational last week, Penn State dropped three in a row to Texas A&M, Butler and VCU. The trio of defeats all came by double-digits in the Florida roadtrip.

The Nittany Lions will look to bounce back in a home date against Bucknell on Saturday afternoon in the Bryce Jordan Center at 12:00 p.m. ET. Bucknell has also dropped three straight to St. Bonaventure, Marist and Princeton to fall to 2-7 on the season.

This will be the 8th meeting between the two Pennsylvania universities and the first since 2019. Penn State holds a 6-1 record over the Bison since the first meeting in 2004. The lone defeat came in 2013 despite three Nittany Lions scoring 17 or more points in the contest. After that loss, Penn State has won three straight in the series.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: December 2, 2023 12:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- State College, Pennsylvania

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst) / SiriusXM Ch. 372 & SXM App Big Ten Radio

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Bucknell

77.0 (140)

PS/G

61.8 (348)

68.1 (122)

PA/G

73.6 (234)

43.8% (216)

FG%

40.3% (319)

53.2% (100)

2P%

47.6% (254)

30.3% (269)

3P%

32.1% (202)

71.7% (157)

FT%

72.4% (143)

37.7 (270)

REB/G

31.6 (357)

10.86 (178)

O-REB/G

6.9 (341)

0.9 (289)

AST/TO RATIO

0.84 (297)

72.2 (49)

TEMPO

67.3 (257)

1.087 (94)

OFF EFF

0.957 (332)

1.019 (104)

DEF EFF

1.105 (310)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam

Penn State

100

91

65

Bucknell

331

336

317
Sagarin and NET rankings will be added upon the intial release of both. NET is exepcted to be released in December

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.0

2.3

3.3

G

Kanye Clary

16.7

3.0

2.1

F

Zach Hicks

6.9

3.9

1.1

F

Nick Kern

6.9

4.4

1.7

C

Qudus Wahab

10.0

9.6

0.6

Who is Bucknell's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Jack Forrest

15.4

5.9

1.3

G

Josh Bascoe

9.4

2.1

4.9

F

Brady Muller

0.7

0.6

0.1

F

Ruot Bijeck

6.9

2.0

0.8

C

Noah Williamson

9.9

6.0

1.0

Penn State vs Bucknell Four Factors

TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.0%

16.2%

28.9%

37.4%

Bucknell

47.9%

20.4%

21.3%

32.6%

Bucknell is in the bottom third of the nation in three of the four factors heading into Saturday's tilt, particularly struggled in offensive rebounding percentage (21.3), which is 341st in the country. In those same categories, Penn State's worst ranking in 195th, which comes in offensive rebounding percentage.

