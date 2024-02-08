The Penn State Nittany Lions return home to the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday night after picking up back-to-back road wins last week, their first two wins away from the Bryce Jordan Center this season. Now, they'll look to win their third straight game by turning their attention to the Iowa Hawkeyes.



Last time out, the Nittany Lions traveled to Bloomington and defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 85-71 behind another strong effort from Ace Baldwin with Kanye Clary missing his second straight game after taking an elbow to the face late in their loss to Minnesota on January 27.The win moved the Nittany Lions to 11-11 on the season overall and 5-6 in Big Ten play.

Iowa enters Thursday night's game with a 13-9 record and 5-6 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes won their last game, last Friday against Ohio State 79-77 but are 2-3 in their last five games.