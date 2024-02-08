Advertisement
Penn State looks to continue strong play against Iowa on Thursday night

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

The Penn State Nittany Lions return home to the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday night after picking up back-to-back road wins last week, their first two wins away from the Bryce Jordan Center this season. Now, they'll look to win their third straight game by turning their attention to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Last time out, the Nittany Lions traveled to Bloomington and defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 85-71 behind another strong effort from Ace Baldwin with Kanye Clary missing his second straight game after taking an elbow to the face late in their loss to Minnesota on January 27.The win moved the Nittany Lions to 11-11 on the season overall and 5-6 in Big Ten play.

Iowa enters Thursday night's game with a 13-9 record and 5-6 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes won their last game, last Friday against Ohio State 79-77 but are 2-3 in their last five games.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: February 7th, 2024 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, PA

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Iowa

76.0 (132)

PS/G

84.2 (16)

73.3 (229)

PA/G

77.2 (316)

43.9% (236)

FG%

47.6% (36)

52.1% (139)

2P%

53.4% (89)

31.5% (288)

3P%

34.3% (162)

73.8% (89)

FT%

77.3% (19)

32.0 (338)

REB/G

36.5 (138)

10.0 (212)

O-REB/G

10.5 (182)

1.09 (186)

AST/TO RATIO

1.870 (2)

72.8 (92)

TEMPO

74.9 (35)

1.043 (153)

OFF EFF

1.124 (22)

1.006 (138)

DEF EFF

1.031 (197)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

92

104

78

100

93.5

Iowa

52

46

55

60

53.2
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

13.2

2.0

5.0

G

Kanye Clary

18.4

3.2

2.8

F

Zach Hicks

6.2

3.2

1.0

F

Nick Kern

7.9

4.2

1.5

C

Qudus Wahab

9.2

8.0

0.5

Kanye Clary is once again questionable for today's game after taking an elbow to the face on January 27 against Minnesota.

Who is Iowa's projected starting five?

Indiana's Projected Starters
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Tony Perkins

15.7

4.1

4.1

G

Payton Sandfort

15.0

6.7

2.5

F

Ben Krikke

14.7

4.9

1.7

G

Josh Dix

7.3

2.1

1.9

F

Owen Freeman

10.7

6.0

0.9

Penn State vs Iowa Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.1%

15.1%

27.3%

33.8

Iowa

52.9%

13.3%

28.7%

31.6

