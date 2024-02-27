Penn State has hit its stride down the stretch of Mike Rhoades' first season at the helm, knocking off No. 12 Illinois and Indiana last week. The Nittany Lions will look to keep the party going in Iowa City on Tuesday night against Iowa.

Penn State is now 14-14 on the season and 8-9 in conference play, looking to make it three or more straight wins for the third time this season. Iowa had won three of its last four as it fights for its slim NCAA Tournament hopes before falling to Illinois on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are 16-12 this season and 8-9 in conference play.

Penn State won the previous meeting with the Hawkeyes, coming out with an 89-79 win in Happy Valley on February 8th.