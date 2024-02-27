Advertisement
Penn State looks to continue surge against Iowa

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

Penn State has hit its stride down the stretch of Mike Rhoades' first season at the helm, knocking off No. 12 Illinois and Indiana last week. The Nittany Lions will look to keep the party going in Iowa City on Tuesday night against Iowa.

Penn State is now 14-14 on the season and 8-9 in conference play, looking to make it three or more straight wins for the third time this season. Iowa had won three of its last four as it fights for its slim NCAA Tournament hopes before falling to Illinois on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are 16-12 this season and 8-9 in conference play.

Penn State won the previous meeting with the Hawkeyes, coming out with an 89-79 win in Happy Valley on February 8th.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: February 27, 2024 - 9:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

SPREAD: Iowa -9 / Over/Under: 162

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Iowa

75.6

PS/G

83.5

73.9

PA/G

78.7

44.2%

FG%

47.9%

33.3%

3P%

33.5%

74.3%

FT%

78.0%

33.9

REB/G

39.0

9.25

O-REB/G

10.37

1.12

AST/TO RATIO

1.77

70.2

TEMPO

71.6

1.122

OFF EFF

1.203

1.031

DEF EFF

1.060
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

91

96

72

96

88.75

Iowa

49

46

50

60

51.25

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.2

2.3

5.7

G

D'Marco Dunn

7.3

1.9

0.7

F

Zach Hicks

8.4

3.8

1.0

F

Nick Kern

8.8

4.1

1.5

C

Qudus Wahab

9.2

7.6

0.5

Who is Iowa's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Tony Perkins

15.3

4.5

4.2

G

Josh Dix

7.8

2.1

1.7

F

Payton Sandfort

15.4

6.4

2.5

F

Ben Krikke

14.3

5.0

1.5

C

Owen Freeman

10.8

6.5

1.2

Penn State vs Iowa Four Factors

TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.9%

15.4%

26.1%

35.0

Iowa

52.8%

13.5%

29.1%

32.4

