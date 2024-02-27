Penn State looks to continue surge against Iowa
Penn State has hit its stride down the stretch of Mike Rhoades' first season at the helm, knocking off No. 12 Illinois and Indiana last week. The Nittany Lions will look to keep the party going in Iowa City on Tuesday night against Iowa.
Penn State is now 14-14 on the season and 8-9 in conference play, looking to make it three or more straight wins for the third time this season. Iowa had won three of its last four as it fights for its slim NCAA Tournament hopes before falling to Illinois on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are 16-12 this season and 8-9 in conference play.
Penn State won the previous meeting with the Hawkeyes, coming out with an 89-79 win in Happy Valley on February 8th.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: February 27, 2024 - 9:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
SPREAD: Iowa -9 / Over/Under: 162
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Iowa
|
75.6
|
PS/G
|
83.5
|
73.9
|
PA/G
|
78.7
|
44.2%
|
FG%
|
47.9%
|
33.3%
|
3P%
|
33.5%
|
74.3%
|
FT%
|
78.0%
|
33.9
|
REB/G
|
39.0
|
9.25
|
O-REB/G
|
10.37
|
1.12
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.77
|
70.2
|
TEMPO
|
71.6
|
1.122
|
OFF EFF
|
1.203
|
1.031
|
DEF EFF
|
1.060
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
91
|
96
|
72
|
96
|
88.75
|
Iowa
|
49
|
46
|
50
|
60
|
51.25
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
14.2
|
2.3
|
5.7
|
G
|
7.3
|
1.9
|
0.7
|
F
|
8.4
|
3.8
|
1.0
|
F
|
8.8
|
4.1
|
1.5
|
C
|
9.2
|
7.6
|
0.5
Who is Iowa's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
15.3
|
4.5
|
4.2
|
G
|
7.8
|
2.1
|
1.7
|
F
|
15.4
|
6.4
|
2.5
|
F
|
14.3
|
5.0
|
1.5
|
C
|
10.8
|
6.5
|
1.2
Penn State vs Iowa Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
50.9%
|
15.4%
|
26.1%
|
35.0
|
Iowa
|
52.8%
|
13.5%
|
29.1%
|
32.4
--------------------------------------------------------------
