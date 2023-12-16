A valiant comeback effort fell short on Saturday for Penn State men's basketball as the Nittany Lions fell to Georgia Tech 82-81, thanks in part to a late controversial foul call that allowed the Yellow Jackets to hit the game-winning free throws in the final seconds.

Kayne Clary scored 23 points, Ace Baldwin had 18, and Puff Jonhson had 15 in the loss for the Nittany Lions.

After a close first half that saw Georgia Tech take a 39-37 lead into halftime, the Nittany Lions would fall behind by 10 points with just 5:28 remaining before playing smother press defense, forcing the Yellow Jackets to go on a cold streak for most of the second half. While the Nittany Lions' shooting wouldn't be much better, it was enough to get the game to 72-72 by the end of regulation.

In overtime, both teams struggled from the field, Georgia Tech shooting 3-of-8 while Penn State hit just 4-of-12 attempts.

The Nittany Lions held an 81-80 advantage in the game's final seconds. Following a missed Kowacie Reaves three-point attempt, Ace Baldwin would be called for a foul that would send Tech's Miles Kelly to the line, sinking both attempts to put the NIttany Lions down one with two seconds remaining. The Nittany Lions were unable to hit their last-ditch effort shot to win the game, dropping their record to 5-6 on the season.