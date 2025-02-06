Published Feb 6, 2025
PSU Pod: Greg Gattuso leaves Albany for Penn State + Best Super Bowl Bets
Richie O'Leary
Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary breaks down Penn State Football's most recent hire in Albany Head Coach Greg Gattuso (0:59) and the two new analysts with ties to Knowles that arrive in State College (7:27).

After that, he offers his best bets (not gambling advice) for this weekend's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles (10:38).

