PSU Pod: Greg Gattuso leaves Albany for Penn State + Best Super Bowl Bets

Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary breaks down Penn State Football's most recent hire in Albany Head Coach Greg Gattuso (0:59) and the two new analysts with ties to Knowles that arrive in State College (7:27).
After that, he offers his best bets (not gambling advice) for this weekend's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles (10:38).
