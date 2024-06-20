Advertisement
Penn State moves into top-10 recruiting rankings with latest commitment

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

After picking up the 16th commitment of their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesdsay evening, the Penn State Nittany Lions have moved into the top-10 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

After entering Wednesday at No.11 in the team recruiting rankings, the Nittany Lions jumped to No. 7 following Antonio Branch's commitment. The Nittany Lions' class now consists of nine four-star prospects and seven three-star propsepcts as well.

Within the Big Ten, only Ohio State (No. 1), Wisconsin (No. 4), and Rutgers (No. 6) rank higher than the Nittany Lions. Notably Wisonsin and Rutgers both have over 20 commitments including the Scarlet Knights having a nation leading 27.

Branch was the third commitment for the Nittany Lions this month joining cornerbacks Daryus Dixson and Jahmir Joseph. It was also the program's second commitment in three days, helping pick up the pace of what has been a quiet month for the program.

Other prospects that Penn State is in a good spot and could make decisions in the near future include wide receivers Jeff Exinor and Lex Cyrus, CB Brandon Finney, and OL Malachi Goodman.

The Nittany Lions will also look to add to their recruiting class this weekend as they are expected to host nearly a dozen prospects on campus for official visits.

Penn State 2025 Recruiting Class
POS. NAME ST STARS RTG DATE

RB

Kiandrea Barker

FL

5.8

4/16/23

LB

DJ McClary

NJ

5.9

9/24/23

RB

Tiqwai Hayes

PA

5.8

9/25/23

TE

Brady O'Hara

PA

5.7

9/26/23

QB

Bekkem Kritza

CO

5.8

11/14/23

DB

Xxavier Thomas

PA

5.6

12/21/23

OL

Owen Aliciene

CT

5.8

1/24/24

LB

Alex Tatsch

PA

5.8

2/4/24

LB

Dayshaun Burnett

PA

5.8

2/7/24

OL

Michael Troutman

NJ

5.5

2/11/24

WR

Lyrick Samuel

NY

5.5

2/16/24

RB

Alvin Henderson

AL

6.0

4/11/24

TE

Matt Henderson

VA

5.8

5/8/24

CB

Daryus Dixson

CA

5.9

6/10/24

CB

Jahmir Joseph

PA

5.7

6/17/24

S

Antonio Branch Jr

FL

5.7

6/19/24

