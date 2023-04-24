Penn State offers Colorado WR transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig
Penn State on Monday offered one of the hottest names in the transfer portal in Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig.
Craig announced his departure from Boulder over the weekend just hours after putting up three receptions for 154 yards in Colorado's soldout spring game. The Nittany Lions are still looking to add potentially more wide receivers to their room this offseason, after adding Malik McClain (Florida State) and Dante Cephas (Kent State) earlier this offseason.
Craigh was a 2020 signee with the Buffaloe and would record 34 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns over his first three collegiate seasons. This past season was his best with Colorado recording 23 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns.
What has Penn State done in the transfer portal this offseason?
INCOMING:
RB Trey Potts (Minnesota)
WR Malik MccLain (Florida State)
WR Dante Cephas (Kent State)
P Riley Thompson (FAU)
OUTGOING:
RB Devyn Ford (Penn State -> TBD)
DB Storm Duck (UNC -> Penn State -> TBD )
OT Jimmy Christ (Penn State -> Virginia Tech)
WR Jaden Dottin (Penn State -> TBD)
CB Marquis Wilson (Penn State -> Purdue)
RB Keyvone Lee (Penn State -> TBD)
LB Jamari Buddin (Penn State -> TBD)
OT Fatorma Mulbah (Penn State -> West Virginia)
CB Jeffrey Davis JR (Penn State -> TBD)
DE Rodney McGraw (Penn State -> Louisville)
OT Maleek McNeil (Penn State -> TBD)
QB Christian Veilleux (Penn State -> Pittsburgh)
When does the transfer portal window close?
The Penn State transfer portal window will close on April 30. All players wanting to enter the transfer portal and be eligible for next season must enter before midnight on the 30. Players in the portal can then take visits throughout the rest of the year as long as it follows normal NCAA recruiting bylines and sign with their respective new university to be eligible for next season.
