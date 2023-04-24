Penn State on Monday offered one of the hottest names in the transfer portal in Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig.

Craig announced his departure from Boulder over the weekend just hours after putting up three receptions for 154 yards in Colorado's soldout spring game. The Nittany Lions are still looking to add potentially more wide receivers to their room this offseason, after adding Malik McClain (Florida State) and Dante Cephas (Kent State) earlier this offseason.

Craigh was a 2020 signee with the Buffaloe and would record 34 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns over his first three collegiate seasons. This past season was his best with Colorado recording 23 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns.