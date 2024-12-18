Transfer Breakdown: WR Kyron Hudson

Earlier this week, Penn State landed their first transfer portal commitment in USC wide receiver transfer Kyron Hudson. Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a look at what the transfer wide out brings to the table.

A former Rivals250 prospect, Hudson was a four-star prospect out of Mater Dei High School outside of Los Angeles in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to the Trojans over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, and Washington State.

As a true freshman in 2021, Hudson played in one game, recording two receptions for four yards. Starting in 2022, the Los Angeles native became a consistent member of the Trojans offense and has seen his role gradually grow. In 2022 he played in all 13 games for USC, recording 161 snaps before recording 352 in 2023. This season, Hudson played in 544 of USC's 850 total offensive snaps and had a career season with 38 receptions for 462 yards and three touchdowns. He leaves Southern California with 72 career receptios for 807 yards and eight touchdowns.



