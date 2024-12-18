Unanimous: Abdul Carter named Penn State's 15th unanimous All-American

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native this season recorded 60 tackles including 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also had three pass deflections and two forced fumbles this season.

"He has so much flexibility," Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen said about Carter on Tuesday. "Which I know that's his big, big value for his future is to be able to play at different positions and, and be a tremendous one-on-one nightmare for offensive players," he added. "And his burst of the ball is as good as I've ever seen, you know, and so just love how hard he practices, love how hard he plays, and excited for him to be able to play his best football here on Saturday."

Carter is a likely top-ten pick in next year's NFL Draft. Through his three years in Happy Valley, the former four-star prospect recorded 164 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 21.0 sacks.

He will of course have the opportunity to add to those numbers this postseason starting on Saturday as the Nittany Lions host the SMU Mustangs in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. The winner will advance to face the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl.