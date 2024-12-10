Published Dec 10, 2024
Penn State offers Lousiana Tech DT David Blay, a Pennsylvania native
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Penn State's first known offer of the transfer portal season has been announced on X. Lousiana Tech defensive tackle David Blay, a Levittown native and former standout at West Chester announced an offer from the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

Blay played in 12 games for Lousiana Tech this past season, starting all 12 games, and was one of the best defenders in Conference USA, recording 46 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. It was a breakout season for the Pennsylvania native after recording 16 tackles in 10 games in 2023.

While at West Chester in 2021 and 2022, Blay recorded 39 tackles including 11 tackles for loss and five sacks in 11 games.

Blay is a hot commodity in the transfer portal picking up offers from Illinois, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Tulane, Houston, Florida State, UCF, Penn State, and Oklahoma.


