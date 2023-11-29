The 6'6", 310-pound sophomore lineman played in 22 games across two seasons at Shorter, primarily at right tackle. Herron will also have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

After wrapping up the regular season on Friday, Penn State is now dipping into the transfer portal, with one of the first targets being in the trenches. The Nittany Lions offered Shorter (D-II) offensive tackle Alan Herron .

There is not a lot of information of Herron, considering he played for the Division II Shorter Hawks, but he is originally from Jaimaica and attended high school at Banneker in College Park, Georgia, where he was a class of 2022 recruit. Shorter produced tight end Kyle Morlock, who was one of the top tight ends on the transfer market last cycle, eventually landing at Florida State.

Herron already has offers from North Carolina State, Clemson, Kansas, Maryland, Louisville, and Virginia Tech, among others, with Penn State entering the fold on Wednesday.

Penn State could be in the market for two starting tackles this off-season with star left tackle Olu Fashanu heading to the NFL, while there's also the potential of Caeden Wallace going to the next level instead of using his sixth-year in college. Herron is now the first name on that list of potential prospects.