They hope that Onoh could be the next piece after identifying him in December as their next target on the offensive line.

In December, the Nittany Lions signed a trio of offensive linemen in Wyomissing (PA) tackle J'Ven Williams, Broad Run (VA)'s Alex Brichmeier, who while ranked as a guard will start his career at tackle for the Nittany Lions. They also signed Lightridge (VA) guard Anthony Donkoh.

2023 offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh out of Dundalk High School in Baltimore (MD) is on his official visit to Penn State this weekend as the Nittany Lions look to add another offensive lineman to their 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-6 tackle saw his recruitment pick up quite quickly in December around the early signing period, decommitting from Old Dominion in the process. Right before the Early Signing Period, he took an official visit to Rutgers but the Scarlet Knights were not able to seal the deal.

Now, he has three visits scheduled for each of the next three weeks before signing day in February. Outside his visit to Happy Valley this weekend, he'll also take visits to Michigan State next Saturday and Ole Miss on January 27th. Those three plus the aforementioned Rutgers Scarlet Knights all made the cut in his recently released top four.

All in all, his offer list has inflated all the way to 18 total offers, those who offered but did not make the cut include Colorado, Maryland, and Syracuse.

When Onoh caught up with Rivals' national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman late last month, he told Friedman about Penn State, "I know they’re really competitive and take it seriously," he said. "They play at a high level with some very good athletes."

Onoh is best described as a high-ceiling prospect thanks to having great size and a continuously developing skillset that projects well to the next level. He's also a very good athlete, also playing basketball for Dundalk. He's also a bit of a raw prospect with just two years of varsity experience under his belt.

There are currently no FutureCast favorites to land Onoh. Heading into his trio of official visits, Rutgers likely holds a slight lead over the others but it will likely be hard for the Scarlet Knights to hold onto that lead.



