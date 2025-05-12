Penn State Official Visit Profile: WR Messiah Hampton

Penn State's first big official visit weekend of the year has arrived ,and this week, Happy Valley Insider will be going through each and every prospect, and breaking down their recruitments and where Penn State stands.

Among the nearly dozen targets on campus this weekend is four-star, top-100 prospect Messiah Hampton. Hampton, a standout at James Monroe High School in Rochester, New York, is ranked by all major recruiting services as a four-star prospect. On3 and Rivals are the highest on the 6-foot-1 wide receiver, with On3 ranking him as the No. 49 prospect nationally and the No. 7 wide receiver, Rivals a tad behind On3 at No. 64 overall and the No. 10 wide receiver.

Penn State has been a long-time suitor for Hampton, offering Hampton back in August of 2023. While they weren't his first offer, the Nittany Lions represented his first offer from that caliber of a program. Early on in his recruitment, that went a long way. The Nittany Lions made it known to Hampton where he stood for them, and Hampton was equally as high on Penn State.