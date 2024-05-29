The Penn State football program on Tuesday officially announced the hiring of letterman Jordan Hill as the program's Director of Life Skills. Happy Valley Insider first reported the possibility of Hill joining the program earlier this month on our Inside the Lion's Den forum.

Hill comes to Penn State after serving as the head football coach at Trinity High School in Camp Hill. He also served as the high school's director of advancement.

"I would like to thank Coach Franklin for giving me this incredible opportunity to return to a program and university that I have so much passion for," Hill said in a Penn State press release. "I am excited to join this incredible staff and help guide the young men in this football program in any way I can. This is a special place and I am thrilled to be back and helping contribute to this outstanding organization."

During his career with Penn State, Hill recorded 171 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He would spend four seasons in the NFL, three with the Seahawks and one with the Jacksonville Jagaurs. He was notably apart of Seattle's 2014 Super Bowl winning team, a season in which he recorded a career high 5.5 sacks.

For his career in the NFL, Hill totaled 50 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He also had one career interception and four career fumble recoveries.