The Penn State football program has officially announced the hiring of Andy Kotelnicki as the program's next offensive coordinator, releasing a press release shortly after the Penn State Board of Trustees Subcommission on Compensation approved Kotelnicki's contract. Note: The terms of his contract have not been released and are not expected to be released.

"We are excited to welcome Andy, his wife, Lindsey, son, Maximus, and daughter, Joy, to Penn State," Penn State head football coach James Franklin said in a press release. "Our search process for an offensive coordinator was extensive and throughout it, Andy's name kept rising to the top of the list. Not only were we impressed with Andy's history of successful offensive production, but he has proven ability to win at all levels and play to the strength of his personnel. He has a track record of coming into a program and improving offenses, especially through explosive plays, third down conversions and red zone success. We are thrilled to have Andy and his family join us in Happy Valley." Kotelnicki comes to Happy Valley after spending the past three seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks. It is also the first time in over a decade that he will not be paired with longtime mentor Lance Leipold. READ: Deep Dive: A closer look at Andy Kotelnicki's offense "I would like to thank Coach Franklin and Dr. Kraft for this incredible opportunity to join Penn State Football," Kotelnicki said in the press release. "It is a tremendous honor for me and my wife, Lindsey, to become part of a program with such a rich history of success and a tremendous family environment with an elite leader in Coach Franklin. I am excited to get to work with the tremendous staff and student-athletes we have at Penn State. I would also like to thank Coach Leipold, the coaching staff, and the student-athletes who I've had the wonderful opportunity to work with at Kansas, and wish them nothing but the best." Before arriving in Kansas in 2021, the Kansa Jayhawks had one of the worst offenses in all of college football, averaging just 15.8 points in 2020. Within two seasons, the Jayhawks became one of the most explosive offenses in the country, averaging 35.6 points per game in 2022 and 33.6 points per game in 2023.



KOTELNICKI'S CAREER PATH TO PENN STATE