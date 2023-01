Penn State redshirt senior offensive lineman Bryce Effner is stepping away from the game. The Aurora, Illinois native announced his decision on Sunday via Instagram.

"These last five years at Penn State have been some of the best years of my life," Effner said in his announcement.

"I will always cherish the memories and relationships made. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to end such a special chapter of my life in such a memorable way," he added. "However, it is time for me to step away from the game I love. I would like to thank my family, teammates, Coach Franklin, Coach Trautwein, the Penn State fanbase, and many others who have played such an important role in my football career. Capping off my career with a Rose Bowl victory is something not many are lucky enough to say. Thank you, Penn State! We Are!"