Penn State lands Texas A&M Transfer Offensive Guard TJ Shanahan

Shanahan is listed at 6-foot-4, 330-pounds prospect and hails from Orlando, Florida, but he played his high school ball at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

Penn State Football has added a Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Texas A&M offensive guard TJ Shanahan has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Shanahan appeared in 13 games over the past two seasons, playing both guard spots as well as center. This past season, he played in 10 while making five starts in the final six games of the season.

This upcoming offseason, the Nittany Lions will say goodbye to Saleem Wormley, so with this addition they are able to add some more guard depth as well as add a potential starter in the process. Look for Shanahan to compete with JB Nelson, Cooper Cousins and potentially others for that soon to be open guard spot.

He has three years of eligibility remaining to play for the Nittany Lions.