Who Stays? Who Goes? Predicting each Penn State Players Decisions

With the season coming to an end, several Penn State Football players have some decisions to make as they will decide if they will return to State College for another run at the National Championship or move on to either the NFL or potentially even enter the Transfer Portal.
Our staff here at Happy Valley Insider offers our predictions on what each notable player will do.
