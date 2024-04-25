For the fifth time since James Franklin has taken over as head coach, Penn State Football had a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft as former offensive lineman Olu Fashanu was selected by the New York Jets with 11th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Fashanu is the first Nittany Lions offensive lineman to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Levi Brown was selected No. 5 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2025. He is also the first Penn State OL selected in the NFL Draft since the Houston Texas took Juice Scruggs in 2023 and the first offensive tackle since the Green Bay Packers took Rasheed Walker in 2022.

FASHANU AS A RECRUIT....

Coming out of high school, Fashanu was a highly touted prospect, ranked as a four-star out of Gonzaga College High School over in Washington, DC. The then 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle earned over 20+ scholarships offers from programs such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, UNC, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and many others. Now as far as visits go, Fashanu didn't take many, but he did take unofficial visits to Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Virginia as well as Penn State before committing. He would then only go on to take one Official Visit to Penn State as then assistant coaches Tyler Bowen and Matt Limegrover had him locked up all the way.

FASHANU AS A PLAYER....

During his four years in State College, Fashanu redshirted in year one and didn't appear in any games, but then would go on to play in 29 games (21 starts) over the next three seasons. During his time at State, Fashanu also earned several awards for his play on the field including…. — 2022 Walter Camp second-team All-American — 2022 Phil Steele Third-Team All-American — 2022 Second-Team All-Big Ten (coaches) — 2022 Third-Team All-Big Ten (media) — 2023 Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year — 2023 First-Team All-Big Ten (coaches/media) — 2023 First-Team All-American (AP / AFCA / Sporting News / Walter Camp)

