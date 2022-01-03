Penn State OL Rasheed Walker declares for 2022 NFL Draft
Penn State redshirt junior offensive lineman Rasheed Walker announced his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL Draft on late Monday afternoon via his Twitter account.
"The last four years have been some of the best years of my life. I've met tons of great people and learned more about myself than ever" Walker said in a statement posted to his Twitter.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank God because without him, I would have never made it this far. I would like to thank my family for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best version of myself in all aspects of life. I would also like to thank Coach Franklin and Coach Trautwein for believing in me and giving me this tremendous opportunity to play football at the highest collegiate level possible. I will forever be grateful for the memories I have shared with you all in Happy Valley and will always bleed Blue & White."
"With all that being said, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft! This has been a dream of mine since I can remember and I would to thank you for being a part of it.
We Are!
#53 Rasheed Walker"
A member of Penn State's 2018 recruiting class, Walker was a four-star offensive tackle and top-100 overall recruit out of North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. As a true freshman in 2018, Walker played in four games while still preserving his redshirt before becoming the Nittany Lions starter at left tackle in 2019. Over the next two seasons, Walker started all 22 of the Nittany Lions games at left tackle and reprised that same role in 2021 after originally debating whether or not to enter the NFL Draft last offseason.
Walker would start in each of the Nittany Lions' first 10 games this past season before being sidelined against Rutgers, Michigan State, and Arkansas to end the season with the flu as well as a leg injury, as he was seen on crutches during the week of the Outback Bowl.
Walker becomes the eighth Nittany Lion since the end of the regular season to announce their intentions to do so joining S Jaquan Brisker, LB Ellis Brooks, WR Jahan Dotson, DE Arnold Ebiketie, LB Jesse Luketa, LB Brandon Smith, and DT Derrick Tangelo.
