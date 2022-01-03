Penn State OL Rasheed Walker declares for 2022 NFL Draft

"The last four years have been some of the best years of my life. I've met tons of great people and learned more about myself than ever" Walker said in a statement posted to his Twitter.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God because without him, I would have never made it this far. I would like to thank my family for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best version of myself in all aspects of life. I would also like to thank Coach Franklin and Coach Trautwein for believing in me and giving me this tremendous opportunity to play football at the highest collegiate level possible. I will forever be grateful for the memories I have shared with you all in Happy Valley and will always bleed Blue & White."

"With all that being said, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft! This has been a dream of mine since I can remember and I would to thank you for being a part of it.

We Are!

#53 Rasheed Walker"