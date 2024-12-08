Penn State opens as touchdown favorite over SMU

The Nittany Lions and Mustangs will face off at Beaver Stadium on either December 20 or December 21 in the first round of the College Football Playoffs.

The initial odds for the first round of the College Football Playoffs and the Penn State Nittany Lions are a 7.5-point favorite over the ACC runner-up, the SMU Mustangs. The over/under for the matchup is set at 53.5 points.

Penn State will enter the College Football Playoffs with an 11-2 record following a 45-37 loss to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game. The Nittany Lions' only other loss this season came to a top-five ranked Ohio State team in early November.

The Mustangs will enter the game with an 11-2 record of their own after a 34-31 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Despite the loss to Clemson, the Mustangs were still ranked ahead of the Tigers in the final rankings. SMU's only other loss was an early September loss to the BYU Tigers.

Penn State this season is 6-6 against the spread while the under has hit in seven of 13matchups. SMU will enter the matchup with an 8-5 record against the spread with the over-hitting in eight of 13 games.