Lane joins Xavier Gilliam and Deryc Plazz as prospects who took official visits to Happy Valley over the weekend and to announce their commitment on Sunday. Lane is the Nittany Lions' 17th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class which now ranks fifth in the country in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

The Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday picked up their third commitment of the day in four-star safety Dejuan Lane out of the Gilman School in Baltimore, Maryland. Lane committed to Penn State over the likes of Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

Lane's commitment to Penn State does not come as a huge surprise. As reported here on Happy Valley Insider for quite some time, the Nittany Lions were the perceived leader in this recruitment in the spring. Entering this weekend, it was generally felt that the Nittany Lions coaching staff had a great chance of finishing the job and getting the country's 18th-ranked safety to join the recruiting class.

Lane joins a Penn State secondary class in 2024 that already consists of three cornerbacks in Jon Mithcell, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, and Kenny Woseley. They're also in good spots for prospects such as Vaboue Toure, Jameer Grimsley, and Kaj Sanders, all of who are expected to visit later this month on official visits.

Stay tuned here on Happy Valley Insider for more on Lane and Penn State's 2024 recruiting class.