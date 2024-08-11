Our preseason position previews for Penn State continue on with the Nittany Lions' running back room. The room is headlined by the duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen and should be amongst the best in the country in 2024. But who will part of that rotation behind Singleton and Allen? Let’s take a look.





PROJECTED STARTER(S)

At running back, the Nittany Lions will likely go with "co-starters" in the form of the talented duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The junior running backs have been formidable in their first two seasons with the program, totaling nearly 4,500 yards from scrimmage across the past two seasons.

This fall, Singleton and Allen return for what is expected to be their last season(s) respectively in Happy Valley. Together the two are expected to be a focal point of Penn State's offense in 2025.



PROJECTED BACKUP(S)

Behind Allen and Singleton will be redshirt freshman Cam Wallace. The speedster out of Georgia didn't record any carries in 2023 but there is a lot of positive buzz surrounding the former three-star prospect thus far during his Penn State career. Wallace also provides upside as a potential kick and punt returner.

Another tailback expected to make noise in the Penn State running back rotation this fall is true freshman Quinton Martin. The four-star prospect is a phenomenal athlete and will be able to be used in a variety of ways when on the field.



DEPTH PIECES