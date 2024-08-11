PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State Position Previews: Running Back

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Our preseason position previews for Penn State continue on with the Nittany Lions' running back room.

The room is headlined by the duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen and should be amongst the best in the country in 2024. But who will part of that rotation behind Singleton and Allen? Let’s take a look.


FALL CAMP POSITION PREVIEWS: QB |

Advertisement

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

PROJECTED STARTER(S)

At running back, the Nittany Lions will likely go with "co-starters" in the form of the talented duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The junior running backs have been formidable in their first two seasons with the program, totaling nearly 4,500 yards from scrimmage across the past two seasons.

This fall, Singleton and Allen return for what is expected to be their last season(s) respectively in Happy Valley. Together the two are expected to be a focal point of Penn State's offense in 2025.

PROJECTED BACKUP(S)

Behind Allen and Singleton will be redshirt freshman Cam Wallace. The speedster out of Georgia didn't record any carries in 2023 but there is a lot of positive buzz surrounding the former three-star prospect thus far during his Penn State career. Wallace also provides upside as a potential kick and punt returner.

Another tailback expected to make noise in the Penn State running back rotation this fall is true freshman Quinton Martin. The four-star prospect is a phenomenal athlete and will be able to be used in a variety of ways when on the field.

DEPTH PIECES

In terms of deep depth pieces for Penn State entering this fall, it begins with another true freshman Cam Smith. The Wisconsin native seems like a likely redshirt option this fall. Also providing depth will be walk-ons Amiel Davis and Tyler Holzworth.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1wb3NpdGlvbi1wcmV2aWV3cy1ydW5uaW5n LWJhY2siLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypu dWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0 RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1 ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNz LmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMu c3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAg ZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNj b3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRw cyUzQSUyRiUyRnBlbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnBlbm4t c3RhdGUtcG9zaXRpb24tcHJldmlld3MtcnVubmluZy1iYWNrJmM1PTIwMjI3 MzMwNzkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8 IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK