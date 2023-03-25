Penn State Football had it's annual Pro Day event on Friday afternoon and every NFL team sent at least one representative to check out some of the former Nittany Lions and see if they have what it takes to make it to the next level.

Testing Results:

Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts fill Holuba Hall

All 32 teams were represented at Penn State's Pro Day including several notable names. The top are Miami Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, Bears GM Ryan Poles, Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, Steelers defensive backs coach Gray Brown, and Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson. The list could go on and on but those are a few that we noticed.

Full Photo Album....

Sean Clifford...

Clifford really helped himself testing-wise at the pro day he ran a 4.57 forty-yard dash and a 4.31 pro shuttle. That part of the day was pretty good for the Cincinnati (OH) native as he helped his draft stock. When it came to his passing portion of the day, it was a bit up and down. He showed off his arm strength quite a bit but also had some misses on a few throws. Overall, it wasn't a poor performance throwing-wise for him but it certainly could've been better. He did comment afterward that he felt a bit disrespected that he wasn't invited to the NFL Combine but has used that as motivation this offseason as he continues to train for the draft. Right now, he still projects to be a likely UDFA but it wouldn't be shocking to see him in a camp somewhere this fall. On a funny note, after running his three-cone drill to the tune of 6.87 seconds, the full-speed Clifford had to hurdle both the ribbon "barrier" and a few photographers on the ground including our own Heather Wiekel. If he doesn't make it in the NFL, perhaps he can begin training as a hurdler.

Joey Porter Jr

Porter Jr didn't do too much during Friday's Pro Day. He took part in the broad jump, recording a high for the day of 10 feet 11 inches but then didn't participate in any other testing, after testing very well at the combine. He would take part in the individual drills, however, showing his fluid hips, ball tracing skills, and more. The potential top-15 pick in next month's NFL Draft continues to be on pace to be the Nittany Lions' first defensive back from the program to be selected in the first round. He will be attending the draft in Kansas City.

Barney Amor

There are not too many punting jobs in the NFL so it remains to be seen if Barney Amor will find his way to an NFL roster next fall. That being said, the Colgate transfer helped his cause quite a bit on Friday with several booming punts outside. He also remains quite the character.

PJ Mustipher / Nick Tarburton...

It wasn't the best of days for PJ Mustipher, it's clear the Maryland native isn't the most athletic defensive tackle to begin with but again, it appears his knee injury that he suffered in 2021, he never fully bounced back from. He didn't perform any of the tests during the Pro Day but did take part in the positional drills that left more to be desired. His NFL future will come down to teams and their belief in him to be a space-eater in the middle of the defensive line as he lacks the explosiveness and athleticism to be any sort of pass rusher at the next level. Nick Tarburton, on the other hand, helped himself a bit after not being invited to the combine. While he didn't test overly well, I think he may have shown just enough to get a look at a camp offer or two after the draft as a UDFA. While his production with the Nittany Lions wasn't great, he did have a tendency to get into the backfield when he was making plays.

Parker Washington nearing full health...

Wide receiver Parker Washington says he's nearing full health and should be ready to go it sounds by the time mini-camps roll around in May. The star wide receiver suffered a foot injury in November that kept him out of the Nittany Lions' last several games, unfortunately not being able to test at the combine or pro day hurt his draft stock a bit. He's been training in Arizona which he has enjoyed, noting the weather is a bit nicer this time of the year.

Old faces make appearances...

Quite a few former Nittany Lion head coaches and players were at the Pro Day. Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker was in attendance and so was former linebacker Nathan Stupar. Perhaps the cooler moment of the day was new Detroit Lions defensive line coach John Scott Jr returning to Happy Valley and leading P.J. Mustipher and Nick Tarburton in the defensive line drills - a nice feel-good moment in which both players said they enjoyed..

