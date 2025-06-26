Penn State QB commit Peyton Falzone Flips Commitment to Auburn

The Penn State Nittany Lions football program was feeling good on the recruiting trail again after a commitment from Minnesota athlete Pierce Petersohn on Wednesday.
Those good feelings, however, were quickly diminished on Thursday when in-state quarterback commitment Peyton Falzone flipped his commitment from Penn State to Auburn.
The move was a surprising one, as Flazone had only received an offer from the Tigers at the beginning of June and hadn't visited Auburn in his recruitment. This is notably the second time Falzone has decommitted from a program, as he was previously committed to Auburn earlier this cycle.
The good news for Penn State is that despite the decommitment, the Nittany Lions still hold a quarterback commitment in the 2026 recruiting class from California prospect Troy Huhn.
Penn State now holds 20 commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Their class ranks 10th nationally in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
