Penn State QB commit Peyton Falzone Flips Commitment to Auburn

The Penn State Nittany Lions football program was feeling good on the recruiting trail again after a commitment from Minnesota athlete Pierce Petersohn on Wednesday.

Those good feelings, however, were quickly diminished on Thursday when in-state quarterback commitment Peyton Falzone flipped his commitment from Penn State to Auburn.

The move was a surprising one, as Flazone had only received an offer from the Tigers at the beginning of June and hadn't visited Auburn in his recruitment. This is notably the second time Falzone has decommitted from a program, as he was previously committed to Auburn earlier this cycle.