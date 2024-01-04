Penn State running back Trey Potts will forgo his sixth year of eligibility and has declared for the NFL Draft. The Williamsport (PA) native announced his decision via Instagram on Thursday night.

Potts transferred into the program last spring after spending four years at the University of Minnesota. He thanked both programs in his announcement graphic.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for guiding me through the incredible journey, for the blessings and opportunities that have paved the way for my football career," Potts said in his announcement.

"A heartfelt thnk you goes out to my parents, whose steady support and countless sacrifices have been the foundation of my success.

I also want to extend my appreciation to my family, friends, and the incredible support who have stood by me throughout my football journey. I am blessed to have such a strong support system.

To the coaches, staff, ana amazing fans at Penn State, thank you for giving a kid from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the opportunity to wear the blue and white and fulfill his dream of becoming a Nittany Lion. The memories and experiences will forever hold a special place in my heart.

I also want to thank and express my gratitude to the University of Minnesota for four unforgettable years. The memories and relationships made during my time there will be cherished for a lifetime.

With that being said, I am excited to announce my decision to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. The lessons learned, the challenges overcome, and the memories created have prepared me for my next chapter."