Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Penn State Recruiting Battles: DE Iose Epenesa

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State will have their first official visit of the 2025 recruiting cycle this weekend when borderline top-50 prospect Iose Epenesa makes his way to Happy Valley for his own first official visit.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Heading into their first official visit, Penn State holds 13 commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle but a majority of those commitments are on the offensive side of the ball with nine. On the defensive side of the ball, the Nittany Lions hold four commitments, a trio of four-star linebackers in Dayshaun Burnett, Alex Tatsch, and DJ McClary as well as three-star cornerback Xxavier Thomas.

Could Epenesa be the next? Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a look at Epenesa's recruitment, the contenders in the recruitment and the Nittany Lions' chances heading into this weekend.

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement