Penn State will have their first official visit of the 2025 recruiting cycle this weekend when borderline top-50 prospect Iose Epenesa makes his way to Happy Valley for his own first official visit.

Heading into their first official visit, Penn State holds 13 commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle but a majority of those commitments are on the offensive side of the ball with nine. On the defensive side of the ball, the Nittany Lions hold four commitments, a trio of four-star linebackers in Dayshaun Burnett, Alex Tatsch, and DJ McClary as well as three-star cornerback Xxavier Thomas.

Could Epenesa be the next? Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a look at Epenesa's recruitment, the contenders in the recruitment and the Nittany Lions' chances heading into this weekend.