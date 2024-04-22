Welcome into a new series of articles here this spring on Happy Valley Insider as we take a closer look at the recruiting battles for key Penn State prospects heading into the official visit season.

Currently, Penn State holds 12 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which ranks seventh in the country. The most recent commitment came from Elba, Alabama four-star running back Alvin Henderson, the No. 36 ranked player nationally.

So far in their class, the Nittany Lions have filled out the class quite well with one quarterback, three running backs, one wide receiver, two offensive lineman, three linebackers, and one defensive back. They also hold a commitment from offensive lineman / tight end Brady O'Hara out of North Catholic, outside Pittsburgh. While O'Hara currently plays tight end for North Catholic, we believe he is more suited to be an offensive tackle at the next level.



