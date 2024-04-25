Earlier this week, we looked a bit closer at the recruitment of top Penn State tight end target Andrew Olesh and his recruitment heading into May. Today, we stay on the offensive side of the ball but shift our focus to the wide receiver position, where we'll take a look at the recruitment of three-star wide receiver Matthew Outten .

Currently, Penn State holds 12 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which ranks seventh in the country. Of those commitments, one is from a wide receiver in New York native Lyrick Samuel , who committed to the program back in mid-February.

This cycle, the wide receiver position is an important one for the Nittany Lions as the program looks to improve on their wide receiver room. With that, our general expectation is that the Penn State coaching staff could look to take at least three, if not four wide receivers as part of this 2025 recruiting cycle.

While several of their wide receiver targets have come off the board in the last few weeks, several top of the board targets remain, including Outten.



