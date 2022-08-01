It's been a busy last few days for Penn State, hosting two camps and their annual Lasch Bash. There's been plenty of news to come out of Happy Valley and elsewhere over the last few days so let's get right into it.

Inside today's recruiting notebook, we cover;

- A name emerging as Penn State's potential 2023 quarterback

- What happened with four-star OL Evan Link and his recruitment

- Where the Nittany Lions can go following Link's commitment to Michigan

- Notable prospects who ended up not making the trip to the Lasch Bash

- As well as a rather new 2023 prospect that could soon receive an offer.