Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton present at Wednesday practice

Singleton's presence and participation at Wednesday's practice is a potentially good sign for the junior tailback and his availability for Saturday's matchup against Purdue.

Penn State star running back Nicholas Singleton was present at Penn State's Wednesday practice after leaving in the third quarter of the Nittany Lions 35-6 White Out win over Washington this Saturday.

This season, Singleton has totaled 88 carries across eight games, totaling 543 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 22 receptions for 218 yards and four touchdowns. After starting the season strong with 53 carries for 408 yards through the first four games of the season, the junior has struggled in recent weeks.

After missing the Nittany Lions' matchup against UCLA with an undisclosed injury, Singleton has totaled just 35 attempts for 135 yards over his last four games.

"I think you guys know Nick's had some things lingering on and off kind of throughout the year and has battled through them," James Franklin said about his running back on Monday during his weekly press conference.

Singleton did appear to be closer to his normal self against Washington on Saturday, with seven carries for 45 yards and three receptions for 14 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter. He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown called back due to a holding call.