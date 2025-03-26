Penn State's 2025 Blue White Game Won't Be Televised, Other Changes Likely

Penn State's annual Blue-White Spring Game will not be televised next month, James Franklin announced on Tuesday. It is one of several likely changes coming to the Nittany Lions' annual spring game.

"I've been at Penn State long enough to understand the impact Penn State football has on this entire community, and I think everybody is aware of that," Franklin said when asked about the spring game while alluding to the trend of spring games being canceled across college football. "There needs to be give and take with this, we need to work together. A successful Penn State football program helps everyone out. For me to at any point say we're not going to have a spring game, that would make sense for a ton of reasons."

However, changes will be coming to the spring game.

"There are things we will not do. The game will not be televised for some of the reasons we already discussed, and you may have heard other coaches talk about. We will have a spring game, probably more similar to what we've had in the past," Franklin noted.

"But I could see it being maybe a little bit shorter," he added. "One of the things I don't think we'll do is a halftime. There have been years where we've had 75,000 people out there, and after a 20-minute halftime, the parking lot becomes more attractive than the second half and the tailgating. So we will probably condense it down, maybe shorter quarters, maybe no halftime."

That being said, Franklin also noted that while some fans leave for the parking lots, a large contingent still sticks around, eager to evaluate the Nittany Lions and their roster.

"But also, I know we have some real, real football people in our fan base that want to watch and evaluate our roster, get excited, and have discussions at the barber shop, at the water jug, talking about what Penn State football will look like next year," Franklin said.

Penn State's 2025 Blue White Game is set to take place on April 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, which is currently undergoing the first portion of a $700 million renovation project.