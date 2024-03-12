On the heels of a standout senior season with the Nittany Lions, Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr. picked up some honors on Tuesday as the Big Ten awards were announced. Baldwin was named All-Big Ten third team, All-Big Ten defensive team and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Baldwin's first year in State College was a stellar one, averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. His six assists per game were third in the Big Ten, behind Elijah Hawkins of Minnesota and Braden Smith of Purdue. Baldwin also finished top 20 in the conference in scoring.

The 6'0" guard also became just the third Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award winner in program history, joining Josh Reaves (2019) and Calvin Booth (1998). Baldwin led the conference in steals with 84 and had a 4.3 steal percentage, which was good for 24th in the nation and tops in the Big Ten, according to Kenpom.

Baldwin was the lone Nittany Lions to earn Big Ten honors on the heels of a 15-16 campaign in year one under head coach Mike Rhoades. Penn State is set to face off with Michigan in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. ET.