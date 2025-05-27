Penn State’s James Franklin, Nicholas Singleton Featured on CFB26 Cover

On Tuesday, EA Sports announced the covers of both College Football 26's regular edition as well as the deluxe edition. While Alabama and Ohio State star wide receivers Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith grace the cover of the regular edition of the game, Franklin and Singleton are among those on the deluxe cover.

The last NCAA video game to feature a Penn State athlete on the cover was NCAA GameBreaker 2004, which was released in August 2003. The game that year featured former Nittany Lion running back Larry Johnson.

Singleton enters the 2025 season as a senior for Penn State and has the program's all-time rushing record in his sights. Through his first three seasons on campus, the former high four-star prospect has rushed for 2,912 yards and 32 touchdowns across 499 carries. He also has 78 career receptions for 768 yards and eight touchdowns.

Singleton enters the season 1,020 rushing yards shy of the all-time program record of 3,3932 rushing yards currently held by Evan Royster. He is also 1,358 scrimmage yards away from the program record of 5,038, which is currently held by Saquon Barkley.

Notably, Singleton's backfield partner in Kaytron Allen will have an opportunity to chase both records this season as well. Allen is well within reach of the rushing record with 1,055 yards needed to catch Royster. The scrimmage yards record is a bit further away for Allen than it is for Singleton, as the Virginia native will need 1,739 yards to surpass Barkley.

James Franklin is entering his 12th year as the head coach of the Nittany Lions, which ties him with Hugo Bezdek for the fourth-most seasons as head coach. Through his first 11 seasons, Franklin has amassed a 101-42 record, including 6-6 in bowl games. His 70.6% win percentage ranks fourth all-time in program history, but second among coaches who coached more than five seasons with the program.

The Nittany Lions under Franklin have won 10+ games six times, including each of the last three seasons. If Penn State wins 10 or more games in 2024, it will be just the second time in program history that the Nittany Lions will have won 10+ games in four straight seasons.

Last season, Penn State was 13-3 overall and made the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. After a first-round win over SMU and a Fiesta Bowl victory in the quarterfinals over Boise State, the Nittany Lions fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Semifinals at the Orange Bowl 27-24.

Penn State enters 2025 as one of the favorites to win the national championship in 2025 as the veteran led team will feature starts such as quarterback Drew Allar, the aforementioned Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive tackle Zane Durant, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback A.J. Harris, and safety Zakee Wheatley among others.