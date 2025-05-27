Penn State Tight End Target Luke Sorensen Reschedules Official Visit

Penn State tight end target Luke Sorensen has rescheduled his official visit, Happy Valley Insider has learned. The four-star tight end out of Southern California was originally expected to be on campus this upcoming weekend, but now he'll be making the trip in two weeks on June 13.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Servite has over two dozen offers in his recruitment. Of his offers, he has scheduled three official visits and started his official visit schedule in early May with a trip to Ole Miss.

He'll make a trip to Nebraska on June 6 before making his way to Happy Valley on June 13. His official visit to Penn State will be his second visit to see the Nittany Lions in the last handful of months after hosting him for a spring practice in April.

While Ole Miss, Nebraska, and Penn State have received official visits, other programs in recent months have looked to get involved with the four-star prospect, including Michigan, USC, Tennessee, and Notre Dame.

Sorensen is currently one of three tight ends Penn State is set to host on official visits, joining top-100 prospect Mack Sutter (June 6) and three-star prospect Pierce Petersohn (June 20).

Sorensen is ranked by Rivals as a 5.8 four-star prospect, the No. 32 player in the state of California, and a top-20 tight end nationally.